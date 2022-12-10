Share:

The revolutions of the Arab Spring happened because people realised they were the power.

–Mohammed Morsi

The Arab Spring was a wave of pro-democracy protests and uprisings that took place in the Middle East and North Africa at the start of 2010 and 2011. The movement challenged some of the region’s authoritarian regimes and dictatorships. The movement began with protests in Tunisia and Egypt when they toppled over their regimes rather quickly and inspired surrounding countries to follow suit. Quite naturally, not all countries were successful in their pursuit for democracy and the demonstrations that expressed their political ambitions and economic grievances were met with violence and forceful crackdowns by security and state-forces.