Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Meteo­rological Department (PMD) has informed that the foggy condi­tions are likely to per­sist over plain areas of Punjab due to dry winter at night and morning hours dur­ing the next 24 hours, says spokesman for Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Friday.According to an adviso­ry issued by PDMA, the traffic was likely to be affected across Punjab due to fog. Air pollution can be unhealthy for sensitive people. It was also recommended to patients with asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) should carry an inhaler with them at all times.