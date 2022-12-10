Share:

LAHORE - Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah said Friday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) started preparations to give a warm welcome to Mian Nawaz Sharif who he said will be returning to the country to participate in the election campaign. Addressing a press conference here after chairing a party meeting at Model Town, Rana Sana who is also president of the party’s Punjab chapter said that committees would be formed at the union council level to welcome Nawaz Sharif. He said the PML-N workers under the banners and names of union councils would reach Lahore to welcome Nawaz Sharif. Rana Sana Ullah said that Mian Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign, but his return would be conditional to the start of electioneering in the Punjab and the KPK provinces. He also said that it did not matter if the elections took place in one or two provincial assemblies before time, but general elections will be held on time. Later, talking to a news channel, the federal minister said Nawaz will himself decide about his return and face the court cases against him. Replying to a question during the press conference, the PML-N leader said that committees had been formed to interview the party leaders and nominate two candidates in each constituency within two weeks. For this purpose, he added, the party had divided the nine divisions of Punjab into three regions. Talking about the formation of committees, he said they will consist of senior parliamentarians who would be meeting the sitting MPAs and those aspiring to contest the election. “They will visit all constituencies and finalise two candidates from each constituency within two weeks,” he said, adding that the committees would forward their recommendations to the party leadership that would make a final decision about the party candidates. He said a decision had been taken at the PML-N Punjab level to actively contest the Punjab Assembly election, and preparations in this regard were underway. The federal minister alleged that Imran Khan tried his best in the last seven months to create instability in the country. Rana challenged the PTI chief to implement his decision of dissolving the Punjab and KPK assemblies and stop giving dates. He said the PML-N was ready to deal with any political situation. The interior minister also said that the next elections in Punjab would clear all doubts of Imran Khan. Sana Ullah said that he was privy to the information which suggested that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was not in favour of dissolving the Punjab Assembly. He belied the PTI’s claim that the PML-N was an obstacle to dissolving the provincial assemblies saying that it was not the case though his party was not in favour of the move. He further said that the PML-N and the PPP were on the same page when it came to elections in Punjab. “We will fight the coming elections as allies but the main contest will be with the PTI.” To a question, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had talked about the charter of economy in the larger interest of the country, but the PTI chief had never taken it seriously. He said when Imran Khan was levelling baseless corruption allegations against PML-N leadership, he himself was also committing corruption at that time. To a query, he said that FIRs [first information reports] against Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were not registered on political basis. To another question, he said if Suleman Shehbaz extended his support to the PML-N in politics, it would be a good addition for the party. Rana Sanaullah also demanded of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar to apologise to the nation for using negative tactics to facilitate the British newspaper, Daily Mail, for publishing an article against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that negative tactics were used to harm the Sharif family’s repute. He also called upon people to recognise such faces which go to any extent for their vested interests, adding that the PTI chairman caused an irreparable loss to the country through his actions. Rana Sanaullah said that negative propaganda was created over the money-laundering issue, but no charges were proven against any member of the Sharif family. He said that even Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) closed the investigation against Shehbaz Sharif after failing to find any evidence. He said that Imran Khan had been exposed fully in the Toshakhana case, adding that all receipts submitted to the courts by him proved to be fake. He said that Imran Khan was not even in a position of giving clarification about the accusations he was facing. He said that Farah Gogi was facing corruption allegations of Rs 12 billion, adding that Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana were big stories of corruption. He said that the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 law had been improved so that it might not be used in future for political victimisation. Meanwhile according Radio Pakistan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said we are fully prepared for by-elections in Punjab, if provincial assembly is dissolved. He said we strongly believe in democratic system and want the provincial assemblies to complete their constitutional term. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said right now, the economy was the country’s most pressing issue, not elections. Talking to a private media channel, he said ‘charter of economy’ was needed today and urged all political parties to come together to work on it. The interior minister believed that talks could end the deadlock, leading to resolutions of issues. But, he added, dialogue must be ‘unconditional’. Answering question regarding the PML-N supremo’s return to the country, Rana said Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan to lead the party’s election campaign. He further said though it was not feasible to conduct general elections in the country right now, the date of next elections could be discussed with the opposition if they were ready for unconditional talks.