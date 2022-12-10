Share:

PESHAWAR - Kohat police and elite force arrested 28 suspects including proclaimed offenders (POs) during search and operation conducted in posh locality of Kohat Development Authority. According to police, the operation was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent Operation, Bilal Ahmad. Police also recovered one Kalashnikov, two repeater guns, four pistols, one rifle and dozens of cartridges from possession of outlaws. Cases have been registered against arrested criminals and investigation is underway.