PESHAWAR - On the call of the Bannu Qaumi Jirga, a complete shut-down strike and a sit-in were held here on Friday in protest of the recent killings of three traders. Three goldsmiths were kidnapped and killed, and their bodies were discovered a few days ago in the Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district. For the past six days, people from various tribes have been protesting the increasing lawlessness in Bannu. A large number of people are joining the protest to demand that the government restore peace and put an end to lawlessness. All business markets and trade centres in Bannu remained closed in protest of the district’s deteriorating law and order. When the guards of the University of Sciences and Technology Bannu fired warning shots to disperse the protesting students, several students were injured in a stampede. Protesting students allegedly damaged a university bus, motorcycles, and the institution’s main gate. A large police presence arrived on the scene to bring the situation under control. Protesters set up camp in front of the Cantonment Police Station on the Bannu-Dera Ismail Khan road at Allahwala Chowk. Engineer Malik Ehsan Khan, Malik Iqbal Jadoon, Nisar Khan, Council of Islamic Ideology member Maulana Naseem Ali Khan, Junaid Khan, Rasheed Khan, and other elders led processions from various parts of Bannu to the Allahwala Chowk. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami joined the sit-in as well. The elders spoke on the occasion, criticising the district administration and the police for failing to maintain law and order in Bannu. They stated that the protesters would not end the sit-in and protest until the government assured them that steps would be taken to put an end to the killings of innocent people. They recalled three goldsmiths, four women, and a medical representative had been killed in Bannu in separate incidents. The speakers stated that they paid taxes to the government but received no security for themselves or their property. They alleged that the government and the district administration had given offices and weapons to armed groups operating freely in Bannu. They suggested that the government announce the Shaheed package for the slain. They questioned whether the pakhtuns would always make sacrifices, adding that the state’s primary responsibility was to restore peace. They stated that if their demands were not met, the protesters would march towards Islamabad.