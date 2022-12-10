Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of his week-long interaction with party lawmakers from different districts, PTI Chairman Friday held an interactive session with MNAs and MPAs belonging to Chiniot, Hafizabad, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin districts.

The lawmakers reportedly announced ratifica­tion of the party decision to dissolve the provincial assemblies in Punjab and the KP provinces. They also supported PTI’s real freedom movement and demand for immediate elections. In the meeting, the political strategy of the PTI and the overall political situation of the country were also discussed. The legislators maintained that the new public mandate was the only solution to get rid of the current po­litical crisis. They showed concern over the current economic situation and said that the people had been deprived of their economic and political rights due to the conspiracy of the PDM government.

“For the survival and stability of the constitution and democracy, it is necessary to make recourse to the people”, the observed and demanded that cor­rupt, incompetent and dishonest imported rule should be wrapped up and the way for new elec­tions should be paved without delay.

They believed that the PTI will emerge as the only political force with decisive win in the upcom­ing elections. Also, office bearers of youth wings from central Punjab districts of met the PTI chair­man on Friday who instructed them to complete the party organization up to union council and block code level as soon as possible.