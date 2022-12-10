Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided doubling the upper limit of subsidized loans under the Punjab Employment Scheme to Rs 20 million to promote economic activities and increase employment in the province. The decision was made in the Min­isterial Steering Committee meeting of the Punjab Employment Scheme in the Finance Department, here on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Pun­jab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, attended by Special Secretary Finance Muhammad Ali Randha­wa, Secretary Industries Sohail Ashraf, MD Punjab Small Industries Corpo­ration and representa­tives of Bank of Punjab, while President of Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood participated through vid­eo-link. The government also extended the loan repayment period. Un­der the scheme, the bor­rowers would be able to repay their loan within a period of 5 to 8 years. The objective of the subsi­dized loans provided at very low markup was to reduce hardships of the common man by provid­ing them with employment. The MD Punjab Small Industries, while giving a detailed briefing on the progress of the Punjab Employment Scheme, said that 2,944 loans worth Rs 2961.55 million had been distributed under the scheme.