LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided doubling the upper limit of subsidized loans under the Punjab Employment Scheme to Rs 20 million to promote economic activities and increase employment in the province. The decision was made in the Ministerial Steering Committee meeting of the Punjab Employment Scheme in the Finance Department, here on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, attended by Special Secretary Finance Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Secretary Industries Sohail Ashraf, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation and representatives of Bank of Punjab, while President of Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood participated through video-link. The government also extended the loan repayment period. Under the scheme, the borrowers would be able to repay their loan within a period of 5 to 8 years. The objective of the subsidized loans provided at very low markup was to reduce hardships of the common man by providing them with employment. The MD Punjab Small Industries, while giving a detailed briefing on the progress of the Punjab Employment Scheme, said that 2,944 loans worth Rs 2961.55 million had been distributed under the scheme.
