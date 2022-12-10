Share:

The federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is ready for unconditional talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference Rana Sanaullah said that president Arif Alvi is playing his role in talks between both parties. Prior to this, Fawad Chaudhary and Shah Mehmood Qureshi also tried to hold talks with PDM.

Rana Sanaullah further said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was requested by party members to return to Pakistan ahead of the elections.

The three-time prime minister has accepted the party request. He lead the party election campaign and will also allocate tickets to the candidates for the next general elections.

On Azam Swati cases the federal interior minister commented that the cases registered the PTI senator are not political as he was booked in these case when he targeted two state institution.

He lamented on PTI that the party has been blackmailing the federal government for last 7 months. He added that PTI has politically destabilize the country.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah challenged Imran Khan to “walk the talk” and dissolve Punjab and KP assembly, adding that his party is ready for by-elections in Punjab.

The minister also challenged Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi to dissolve the provincial assembly as the PML-N and its allies were ready to contest the elections. “The political damage that we have already sustained ends here, no more,” he added.