The Federal Investigation Agency FIA) Cyber Crime Circle claimed to have arrested the ‘ringleader of a gang involved in blackmailing women’.

The alleged ringleader of a blackmail gang namely Hamza Talat was arrested in a raid conducted by the FIA cyber crime circle officials. The accused used to befriend girls and later used their obscene photos to blackmail them, the FIA spokesperson said.

The arrest was made on a complaint lodged by an affected girl. The spokesperson added that the FIA officials started searching for his accomplices.

On September 30, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had apprehended two suspects involved in harassing and blackmailing women in Karachi in two separate actions.

The captured suspects were involved in blackmailing the applicant women through their obscene pictures and videos.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle has recovered illicit pictures and videos from the cellphones of the suspects taken into custody.

The seized mobile phones were forwarded for forensics, while the case was lodged against the alleged blackmailers under the PECA act.