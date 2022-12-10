Share:

While humans have reached the moon, mars and beyond, probing the milky way, we witness growing intolerance and extremism haunting lives of human beings. Whether it be the intolerance of liberals in France and rest of Europe, banning wearing of hijab, or the extremism in Iran which makes it mandatory to wear it, basic human rights and freedom are being violated. Society can and should stress upon modest clothing for both males and females but should not be seen forcing a group such as Muslims not to wear the Hijab as per their religious beliefs, whilst simultaneously allowing Nuns, Mormons and Hasidic Jews to cover their head. These contradictions and growing intolerance must be arrested and human-being’s choice to wear modest clothes be respected. Laws enacted and enforced by the State must be free from vindictive bias and be seen as fair, respecting individual rights.

The Iranian clergy must review its strict laws, concerning the mandatory wearing of Hijab and insist only on modest clothing. Similarly, the so-called liberals in Europe, need to review their vindictive Anti-Muslim policies and respect their right and choice to wear modest clothes, including the right of women to wear or not to wear a Hijab.

Intolerance and over-zealous nationalist movements and leaders, such as Hitler have led to world wars. Nationalism stretched beyond limits, which considers others inferior, advocating hate and violence, violates basic human rights, irrespective of whether they are white supremacists or Hindu supremacists, or Zionists etc. Sanity must prevail to preserve peace and human dignity.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.