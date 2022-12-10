Share:

With admiration and belief within the columns of your newspaper, I would like to bring to your kind notice the invasive menace of school addiction and resultant health scares among the youth of our country.

Today, we have a tendency to fancy a number of the newest and most convenient gadgets to possess, which supply more data and sources of recreation than the other. As a result, this generation has been changing into becoming information addicts. The quantity of hours a median person spends in absorbing new data, whether or not needed, is quickly increasing. Now it seems that we have a screen in front of our eyes showing new things each minute.

And on top of that, the wonders are as per preferences. All this temptation usually leads young kids to spend a lot more time on these gadgets than what’s healthy. And even if we have a tendency to, we might not realise instantly that it levies an enormous load of weariness on our brains and eyes, usually resulting in mystifying stress and irritability.

Hence, through the pages of your reputable newspaper, I wish to appeal to the youth worldwide to take care of the balance in all spheres of life.

RAMZA AZEEM,

Karachi.