Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Patrolling Po­lice Punjab Sadiq Ali Dogar has said that the Riv­erine Police is the most important force of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), whose main task is to ensure the protection of life and property of the citizens in the areas, adjacent to the Indus River.

While presiding over a video link meeting on professional affairs of Riverine Police at the Cen­tral Police Office on Friday the DIG said that ac­tivities of criminal elements were eradicated with effective surveillance and monitoring of the River­ine Police. In the meeting, the overall performance of the Riverine Police and the problems faced by them were also reviewed. He directed that the working hours of patrolling teams should be in­creased to prevent crimes in the districts adjacent to the Indus River. The DIG stressed upon officers and officials on patrol duty to use E-police app. He said that Riverine Police personnel would be posted only at the Riverine Police Posts and more resources would be provided to increase it’s effi­ciency. He avowed to exploit all available resourc­es for permanent eradication of criminals in Indus River adjacent areas, especially in South Punjab. DIG PHP Sadiq Ali Dogar said that the district police and Riverine Police would jointly conduct intelligence-based operations in areas adjacent to the Indus River, so that lives and properties of res­idents of these areas could be protected. He said that after every 15-day, the performance of Riv­erine Police would be reviewed. The concerned district officers of PHP participated in the meeting through video link and gave briefings.

ALTERNATIVE TRAFFIC PLAN FOR MM ALAM ROAD REMODELING

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Dr Asad Mal­hi on Friday reviewed the alternative traffic plan during remodeling of MM Alam Road.

Reviewing the plan, the CTO directed the of­ficials to revise the geometry of Hussain Chowk and Mini Market roundabout. The traffic officials should conduct a joint visit with all stakeholders on Monday in this regard, he added. Dr Malhi said that traders and market staff should ensure park­ing at Dungi Ground Plaza. He ordered for com­pleting patchwork on Gurumangat Road before MM Alam remodeling. During the meeting, it was decided to build walkway street from Hussain Chowk to Mini Market. Traffic capacity on 16th street connected to MM Alam Road was evaluated, and increasing parking fees at MM Alam Road was also recommended. Director LDA Haroon Saifi, Di­rector TEPA Waqar Aslam, Manager Parking Com­pany Rehan Ahmed and Revenue Officer Mukhtar Ahmed also participated in the meeting