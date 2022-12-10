Share:

MARDAN - Regional Police Officer Mardan range Muhammad Ali Khan while chairing a meeting of Mardan range regarding the current law and order situation said that in addition to protecting the life and properties of the people, the police force should take all safety measures to ensure their safety during field duty. District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Haroon Rasheed, DPO Swabi Najam-ul-Hussain, DPO Nowshera Mohammad Umar, DPO Mohmand Sahibzada Sajjad, SP CTD Mardan Yasin Khan, all SPs Investigation of Mardan Region and Circle SDPOs attended the meeting. In the meeting, apart from a detailed discussion regarding law and order and overall security, the latest situations and events were also discussed. The security of sensitive places, schools, colleges, banks, etc. should be ensured, the patrolling process should be made more efficient, and RPO directed to the cops. He added that implementation of police security policy and operational guidelines should be made 100% sure and snap checking and search operations should be made more effective under the National Action Plan (NAP).