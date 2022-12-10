Share:

TIMERGARA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division sajjad Khan has issued suspension orders for investigating officer head constable Bakht Baidar for carrying out poor investigation in the case of a driver who sustained injuries after he was hit by a speeding pickup near Chakdara, said a handout issued from the RPO office here on Friday. The RPO reprimanded the In-charge investigation and other officials and directed the DPO Dir Lower to re-consider the entire case. He also issued orders to the District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir to reconsider the case according to the facts and directed him to fulfil all legal requirements to provide justice to the victim and furnish the report to his office immediately. A few months ago, Taz Hussain son of Shamoon, resident of Amandara Batkhela, was driving on the main road, after loading his Dyna vehicle, when his vehicle was suddenly hit by a high-speeding pickup (Datsun) coming from the opposite direction, as a result of which he sustained serious injuries.