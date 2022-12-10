Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 03 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 224.39 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 224.36. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 230 and Rs 232 respectively. The price of the euro increased by Rs 1.25 and closed at Rs 237.16 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 235.91, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained two paisas to close at Rs1.65, whereas an increase of Rs 1.53 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 275.04 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.51. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 61.09 and Rs 59.67 respectively.