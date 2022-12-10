Share:

HYDERABAD-On the request of Controller of Examination Sindh University Jamshoro, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari has imposed Section 144 of CrPc in the limits of examination centres at Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Kandiaro and Moro during the annual examinations of LLB Part-1, 2 and 3 for the year 2021.

According to the notification, the use of photocopy machines has been banned while the entry and movement of unauthorized persons is also prohibited in the limits of examination centres.