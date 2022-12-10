Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawal­pur and the Department of Anti-Cor­ruption Government of Punjab orga­nized an awareness seminar here at Abbasia Campus on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption Day.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar expressed his views and said that to end corruption, the process of self-accountability must be promoted in society. He said that every member of society should work properly in his sphere and special at­tention should be given to the training of the new generation so that a cor­ruption-free society could be created.

He said that everyone should en­sure compliance with the rules and regulations to correct their affairs. With these factors, a corruption-free society would be established. Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that by fulfilling one’s responsibilities and taking care of the rights of others, a well-functional so­ciety develops. He said, “We can join the developed nations only by giving the best education and training to the young generation. Every member of the society has to play his role in the development of the nation by adopt­ing the behavior of self-responsibility”.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Director Anti-Corruption Ghulam Ya­sin said that raising social awareness to eradicate corruption was the need of the hour. He said that in order to create a healthy society, everyone had to play their role against corruption.

He said that educational institu­tions and mass media had a key role to raise awareness on anti-corruption. He said, “With the character building of the nation and the right guidance of the new generation, we can defeat the curse of corruption”.