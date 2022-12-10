Share:

KARACHI-Hours after the Supreme Court ruling in Reko Diq mining project case, Sindh Assembly on Friday deferred all its agenda items to adopt with majority of votes two government resolutions, paving the way for reconstitution of the project in the light of the apex court judgment.

Earlier in the Friday morning, the apex court stated in its verdict that the proposed Foreign Investment (Protection and Promotion) Bill, 2022 and any amendments to it would not violate the constitution or the law, if National and Sindh and Balochistan assemblies adopted resolutions after following the due procedure The SC’s verdict came on a presidential refrence, seeking the apex court opinion on whether or not the federal and provincial assemblies can enter into impmentation of the project afresh.

One of the resolutions, moved Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said “Whereas the Government of the Province of Sindh, having obtained the consent of the Federal Government, has entrusted to the Federal Government functions in relation to certain matters to which the executive authority of the Province extends, that is, the exercise of the executive authority of the Province of Sindh in order to grant and protect exemptions, concessions and benefits being provided in connection with the settlement of disputes with Tethyan Copper Company Pvt Limited and its shareholders to the Reko Diq Mining Company (Private) Limited (formerly Tethyan Copper Company Pakistan (Private) Limited) under the Sindh Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure Cess Act, 2017, The Sindh Workers Welfare Fund Act, 2014, the Stamp Act, 1899, and the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers under Article 147 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, the Provincial Assembly of Sindh hereby resolves within sixty days of the aforesaid entrustment that the entrustment and the functions so entrusted stand ratified”.

The other resolution read ,”In exercise of powers under Article 144 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, the Provincial Assembly of Sindh resolves that the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) may by law regulate the promotion and encouragement of investment in the Province of Sindh, and thereby, in the Federation of Pakistan and may specifically in furtherance thereof (1) amend the Sindh Companies Profits (Worker’s Participation) Act, 2015, the Sindh Workers Welfare Fund Act, 2014, and The Sindh Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure Cess Act, 2017; (2) grant exemptions, concessions and benefits in connection with the settlement of disputes with Tethyan Copper Company Pvt Limited and its shareholders to the Reko Diq Mining Company (Private) Limited (formerly Tethyan Copper Company Pakistan (Private) Limited) under the Sindh Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure Cess Act, 2017, the Sindh Workers Welfare Fund Act, 2014, the Stamp Act, 1899, and the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011; and, declare any exemption or concession granted under any enactment promulgated by, or otherwise falling within, the legislative competence of this Assembly, to be a Protected Benefit under the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Act, 2022.” Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that Pakistan had to bear a loss of billion of rupees due to ‘ignorant’ decision taken by former Chief Justice Iftikhar Ahmed Chaudhry in Reko Diq case, demanding legal action against him for the losses.

Speaking on a point of order, Ghani vehemently criticized the Supreme Court’s decision, restoring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Faisal Vawda as Senator and asking him to resign from the post, and termed the decision a ‘weird. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had de-notified Pakistan Peoples Party’s stalwart Nisar Ahmed Khuhro as Senator after the apex court’s decision which he termed was in contradiction to the basic principles of law and justice.

Ghani said that Nisar Ahmed Khuhro was elected by the provincial assembly by adopting all due procedure and now he had been de-seated, asking which crime he was being punished for. The Minister said that the courts should take decisions based on law and constitution not on their or someone else’s wishes.