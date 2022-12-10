Share:

PESHAWAR - Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Prof Dr Mehmet Pecaci called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here on Friday. honorary Consul General of Turkey in the province Salim Saifullah was also present in the meeting. They discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, especially the people of KP. The Governor said, “Turkey is our brotherly Islamic country and people of both the countries are bound with each other in a strong relationship of love and friendship.” he expressed the gratitude to the Turkish government and people for helping Pakistan during the recent floods and in the past. he emphasised on promoting trade activities between the two countries to benefit each other’s experiences and capabilities. “I myself have visited Turkey with a trade delegation and I recognise the potential for the development of industry in Turkey,” the Governor said. he also suggested establishment of Pak-Turk medical and engineering colleges and universities in Pakistan as like PakTurk School. The Governor said, “The provincial and the district governments of KP are privatising some hospitals in Peshawar and proposed the Turkish envoy that their government can take a hospital and provide medical services to the people of the area.” The Turkish ambassador welcomed the Governor’s suggestions on cooperation in trade, education and health sectors. he said that commercial and educational activities would be promoted, public love between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in various fields would be further extended. Christian community members calls on Kp Governor A delegation of Christian community also called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and congratulated him on assuming new responsibilities. The delegation was comprised of Bishop, humphrey Sarfaraz Peters, Pastor Shehzad Murad and prominent Christians of the city. The delegation felicitated Governor on assuming constitutional responsibilities and invited him to attend ceremonies relating to Christmas. Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor said, “Minority communities are enjoying equal rights like others as enshrined in the Constitution.” he said that the government has also taken measures to protect rights of minorities and to ensure freedom to practice religion and celebrate festivals. he also assured cooperation to minority communities for solution of their problems.