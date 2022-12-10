Share:

LAHORE-Chinese leading ebike manufacturer Yadea has signed technical assistance agreement with Pak Star Automobile Private Limited to assemble Metro electric scooter for Pakistani market.

Yadea is world’s largest selling brand of electric bikes which sold 13.8 million units last year. Yadea will export its electric bikes to Pak Star Automobile for assembling of Metro E-Vehicles in Pakistan. Pak Star Automobile is already engaged in manufacturing of 2-wheeler & 3-wheeler vehicles in Pakistan for last 1 5 years and it is the second largest manufacturer of 3-wheelers in Pakistan.