1,015 polling stations to be setup in Attock   

ATTOCK - Election Commission will establish 1015 polling stations (284 male, 280 female amd 451 combine polling stations) across the Attock district to facilitate 1349040 voters which include 697362 male and 651678 female voters. District Election Commissioner Attock Noor ul Khitab said this while talking exclusively to The Nation. While giving details, the DEC said that there were two National Assembly constituencies, NA 49 Attock and NA 50 Attock, and five provincial assembly constituencies which include PP I, PP II, PP III, PP IV and PP V Attock.