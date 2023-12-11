2 more marriage halls sealed

FAISALABAD - The administration of­ficers have sealed two more marriage halls in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs 500,000 on the owners 6 halls and arresting five caterers from the spot on the charge of violation of one-dish and marriage act here on Saturday. A spokes­man of local administration said that a vigorous cam­paign was launched against violation of one-dish and marriage act across the district from November 04, 2023 and up till now the assistant commission­ers and other admin offi­cers inspected 2476 mar­riage halls and marquees in Faisalabad. They found violation of one-dish and marriage act at 177 mar­riage halls. Hence, a total fine of Rs.14.048 million was imposed on their own­ers besides sealing prem­ises of 46 marriage halls. The officers also arrested 18 caterers from the spot besides getting cases regis­tered against 37 accused on sheer violation of the law, he added.