Sunday, December 10, 2023
4 armed persons obtain forceful release of dacoit

Israr Ahmad
December 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-A gang of four armed culprits riding on motorcycles launched an attack on a police party in G-12 Sector and obtained forceful release of a suspect involved in dacoity, informed sources on Saturday. The culprits managed to escape from the scene after releasing their crime partner while resorting firing in the air. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has suspended the cops for showing negligence. According to sources, a police party of Police Station Tarnol was shifting a dacoity case suspect namely Muhammad Arif to Adiala Jail after obtaining 14 days of physical/ identification remand when four armed men riding on two motorcycles started firing and obtained forceful release of suspect from police custody. The incident took place in G-12. IG Islamabad suspended all the cops for their failure in capturing the accused involved in obtaining release of a dacoit and ordered SP Saddar Zone for hold an inquiry into incident.

