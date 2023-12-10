422 uplift schemes worth Rs 120 bln in progress in DG Khan Division

DG KHAN - De­velopment work on 422 schemes worth Rs 120 billion is heading forward at a fast pace in the DG Khan division. This was disclosed in a meet­ing chaired by Commissioner DG Khan, Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir. About schemes, the officials informed that 133 were new schemes. However, work on 289 was already in progress. Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir directed officials to ensure the timely completion of the projects. He stated that there would be no compro­mise on the quality of work. About road schemes. He di­rected the relevant officers to ensure the implementa­tion of standard operating procedures pertaining to axle loads on roads. The bill­boards should be installed in this connection, he instruct­ed. Similarly, action would be taken against the persons involved in making road cuts without seeking concerned department’s permission.