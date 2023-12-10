470 security personnel, civilians martyred by terrorists in KP this year

PESHAWAR - An increase has been witnessed in the terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year wherein 7 areas of the prov­ince near Pak-Afghan border are targeted by terrorists. Ac­cording to the statistics issued by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, the areas most affect­ed by terrorism include Pesha­war, Khyber, Bajaur and Tank while Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan and South Waziristan included in the ter­ror-affected areas. The docu­ments of the Home and Tribal areas revealed here Saturday that a total of 1,050 incidents of terrorism took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year while 419 incidents of terrorism took place in the arranged districts, 631 incidents in the merged dis­tricts, the document revealed. A total of 61 incidents of terror­ism took place in Peshawar this year and the highest 201 inci­dents of terrorism occurred in North Waziristan besides 169 incidents took place in Khyber, 121 in South Waziristan, 98 in Dera Ismail Khan, 62 in Ba­jaur and 61 in Tank respective­ly. During these terrorism inci­dents, 470 security personnel and civilians were martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year including 106 security person­nel in Peshawar with 4 securi­ty personnel were killed in Ba­jaur incident, 28 in Khyber, 36 in North Waziristan and 29 in South Waziristan, the docu­ment revealed. As many as 21 security personnel died in Dera Ismail Khan and 13 in Tank while 73 civilians died the most in Bajaur, North Waziristan 28, South Waziristan 6, Dera Is­mail Khan 5, 7 civilians killed in Tank and 2 each civilians were killed in terrorist incidents in Peshawar and Khyber.