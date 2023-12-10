A Fair Trial

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stands on the brink of a significant moment in the country’s legal and political history as it revisits the contentious 1979 death sentence of its founding father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The recent meeting presided over by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, attended by legal experts and central figures of the Peoples Lawyers Forum (PLF), signifies the party’s steadfast commitment to seeking justice and addressing a longstanding issue.

The presidential reference, filed by former President Asif Ali Zardari in 2011 under Article 186 (1) and (2) of the Constitution, seeks the Supreme Court’s opinion on re-examining the conviction. The reference stems from a four-member bench of the Lahore High Court that sentenced Bhutto to death in 1978, a decision challenged later in the Supreme Court. Despite a split verdict, the seven-judge bench upheld the sentence during the military regime of Gen Ziaul Haq in March 1979. The pending hearing of this reference after 12 years presents a positive development. It underlines the PPP’s persistence and commitment to legal processes, emphasising the importance of upholding the rule of law and ensuring a transparent judicial process. This pursuit of justice is not only about Bhutto’s case but sets a precedent for the fairness of legal proceedings in Pakistan.

The meeting’s discussions on challenges faced by citizens and their potential solutions highlight the PPP’s holistic approach to governance. Engaging with civil society members at Zardari House underscores the party’s inclination towards inclusive governance, recognising the significance of citizen input in policy-making and problem-solving. PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s emphasis on the party’s sacrifices and readiness to serve Pakistan signals a dedication to the common person’s welfare. Zardari’s vision for economic recovery, emphasising the digitalisation of crucial departments like food, education, and health, echoes the party’s commitment to effective governance and transparency.

As the party moves forward, learning from experiences and focusing on economic recovery, its legacy of sacrifices remains rooted in serving the people of Pakistan with renewed dedication. The PPP’s stance on the Bhutto case aligns with its broader goals of ensuring justice, fair governance, and a better future for all Pakistanis.