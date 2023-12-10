Sunday, December 10, 2023
Adele reveals her dream job

News Desk
December 10, 2023
LOS VEGAS - Adele has recently revealed music is her hobby but her dream job is to be a script reader in TV. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Easy on Me crooner said, “My dream job is to be a script reader. That’s what I’d actually love.” Adele continued, “People think it’s hilarious, and they don’t take me seriously.” “And I often say to my manager, ‘I think I could make some really great stuff; I want to be really successful at something.’ And he’s like, ‘What?!’” remarked the songstress. Adele mentioned, “I was like, ‘I know, but music is my hobby. I just fell into it and then it just happened. I want to be in TV and behind the scenes.” However, the Hello singer stated, “Reading a script, which is wow, because that’s actually how Sherry started out at MGM. You know she was a Math teacher? She was a Maths teacher first. And then she was the head script reader at MGM. But that’s my dream job.” Lately, Adele was also being honoured with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment event on December 7 for her music expertise. When asked how she felt to be in the list of esteemed past recipients which included Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand and Viola Davis. To this, Adele responded, “Insane. I’ve always been in wonderful company, and all the music stuff and everything like that, but this is a little bit out of me depth. It’s the most insane list of previous winners.” “And also, I genuinely knew who Sherry Lansing is. For her to even consider me in any fashion is kind of funny,” stated the musician.

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

