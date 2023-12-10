Allama Iqbal Polo Cup final today 

KUALA LUMPUR - The Pakistan hockey team registered a comeback draw against Belgium at Malaysia National Hockey Stadium to qualify for the quarterfinal of the ongoing Junior World Cup.
Belgium gained an early advantage with the first goal in the third minute to put the Pakistan team under pressure. However, the Pakistan team made a resounding comeback in the third quarter with Arbaz Ahmad scoring from the penalty corner to level the scores.
Both teams battled hard to get the lead, but could not succeed as the scoreboard read 1-1 until the final whistle. Pakistan will play their Junior Hockey World Cup quarterfinal against Spain. The Pakistan hockey team kicked off their Junior World Cup campaign with an impressive draw against the Netherlands 3-3 on Dec 6. Pakistan team followed the first match draw with a thumping 4-0 victory over New Zealand courtesy of Arshad Liaqat’s hat-trick in the next match.