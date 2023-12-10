Sunday, December 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup final today 

Allama Iqbal Polo Cup final today 
Agencies
December 10, 2023
Sports

KUALA LUMPUR - The Pakistan hockey team registered a comeback draw against Belgium at Malaysia National Hockey Stadium to qualify for the quarterfinal of the on­going Junior World Cup. 

Belgium gained an early advantage with the first goal in the third minute to put the Pakistan team under pressure. However, the Pakistan team made a re­sounding comeback in the third quar­ter with Arbaz Ahmad scoring from the penalty corner to level the scores. 

Both teams battled hard to get the lead, but could not succeed as the scoreboard read 1-1 until the final whistle. Pakistan will play their Ju­nior Hockey World Cup quarterfinal against Spain. The Pakistan hockey team kicked off their Junior World Cup campaign with an impressive draw against the Netherlands 3-3 on Dec 6. Pakistan team followed the first match draw with a thumping 4-0 victory over New Zealand courtesy of Arshad Li­aqat’s hat-trick in the next match.

Speakers highlight importance of finance in achieving Paris Agreement goals, targets

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1702097451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023