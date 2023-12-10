Allama Iqbal Polo Cup final today 

KUALA LUMPUR - The Pakistan hockey team registered a comeback draw against Belgium at Malaysia National Hockey Stadium to qualify for the quarterfinal of the on­going Junior World Cup.

Belgium gained an early advantage with the first goal in the third minute to put the Pakistan team under pressure. However, the Pakistan team made a re­sounding comeback in the third quar­ter with Arbaz Ahmad scoring from the penalty corner to level the scores.

Both teams battled hard to get the lead, but could not succeed as the scoreboard read 1-1 until the final whistle. Pakistan will play their Ju­nior Hockey World Cup quarterfinal against Spain. The Pakistan hockey team kicked off their Junior World Cup campaign with an impressive draw against the Netherlands 3-3 on Dec 6. Pakistan team followed the first match draw with a thumping 4-0 victory over New Zealand courtesy of Arshad Li­aqat’s hat-trick in the next match.