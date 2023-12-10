 Asif Ali, Pollard help New York Strikers lift maiden Abu Dhabi T10 League title 

ABU DHABI - Asif Ali and Kieron Pollard’s blister­ing partnership helped New York Strikers edge Deccan Gladiators by seven wickets to win their maiden Abu Dhabi T10 League title at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Deccan Gladiators scripted a good start with 24 runs in two overs. However, New York Strik­ers pulled them back with three quick wickets and slipped the Gladiators to 41-4 in six overs. Russell played a quick-fire knock of 30 runs from 18 balls, laced with two fours and as many sixes, while Weise scored 20. Sunil Narine claimed 2-6, while Akeal Hosein, M Jawadullah and George Scrimshaw picked one wicket each. In response, New York Strikers lost their opening batters with a mere seven runs on the board, as Trent Boult and Nuwan Thushara picked one wicket each. Asif Ali and skip­per Kieron Pollard together at­tacked the Gladiators’ bowling line-up to chase the total with four balls to spare and win the Abu Dhabi T10 League title for the first time. Asif Ali scored an unbeaten 48 and Pollard struck 21 off 13.