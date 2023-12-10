Britney Spears surprises fans with reunion plan with mother Lynne

LOS ANGELES - The Woman in Me author Britney Spears seems to be changing her mind regarding her reunion with her family. Following years of widely reported family drama, Britney’s thousands of fans gasped when pictures of the singer’s mother, Lynne, appeared at her 42nd birthday celebration on December 2. At the celebration hosted by the celebrity’s manager Cade Hudson, Lynne, 68, was a guest. An Instagram picture of Britney with her 46-yearold brother Bryan and their mother was shared by Hudson. Lynne’s friend shared pictures of the mother and daughter as well, igniting rumours of a possible reunion.’ “It’s baby steps,” a source addressed the rumours to Page Six. “Everyone around Britney is being very careful not to hurt the chances of reconciliation.” Britney wrote back in May on Instagram: “My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds.” “After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!”, Spears then wrote following their initial meeting.