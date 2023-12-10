Corruption termed as main cause of climate crises

LAKKI MARWAT - Speakers at a discussion on Saturday declared corruption one of the main reasons for the climate crises and environmental problems in the country, calling for integrated efforts to promote transparency and eliminate the menace completely.
The discussion was arranged by Shahabkhel Welfare Organization, a local civic body in Lakki Marwat city to mark International Anti-Corruption Day.
The organisation’s focal person Haji Inayatullah Khan, Neighbourhood Council Chairman Engr Latifullah Khan, Zafrullah Khan Advocate, Imranuullah Marwat of Awami National Party and political and social activists spoke on the occasion. Inayatullah said that malpractices and negligence on part of the concerned departments had caused smog and pollution in Punjab, especially in Lahore.
“Besides confronting people with health issues, the smog has also resulted in closure of educational institutes and business,” he maintained.
He said that a lenient action against the industries contributing to smog and pollution was a question mark on the performance of concerned public sector organisations.