Sunday, December 10, 2023
Corruption termed as main cause of climate crises

Our Staff Reporter
December 10, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

LAKKI MARWAT  -  Speakers at a discussion on Saturday declared corruption one of the main reasons for the climate crises and en­vironmental problems in the country, calling for integrated efforts to pro­mote transparency and eliminate the menace completely. 

The discussion was arranged by Sha­habkhel Welfare Organization, a local civic body in Lakki Marwat city to mark International Anti-Corruption Day. 

The organisation’s focal person Haji Inayatullah Khan, Neighbour­hood Council Chairman Engr Latiful­lah Khan, Zafrullah Khan Advocate, Imranuullah Marwat of Awami Nation­al Party and political and social activ­ists spoke on the occasion. Inayatullah said that malpractices and negligence on part of the concerned departments had caused smog and pollution in Pun­jab, especially in Lahore. 

“Besides confronting people with health issues, the smog has also result­ed in closure of educational institutes and business,” he maintained. 

He said that a lenient action against the industries contributing to smog and pollution was a question mark on the performance of concerned public sector organisations.

