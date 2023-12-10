Corruption termed as main cause of climate crises

LAKKI MARWAT - Speakers at a discussion on Saturday declared corruption one of the main reasons for the climate crises and en­vironmental problems in the country, calling for integrated efforts to pro­mote transparency and eliminate the menace completely.

The discussion was arranged by Sha­habkhel Welfare Organization, a local civic body in Lakki Marwat city to mark International Anti-Corruption Day.

The organisation’s focal person Haji Inayatullah Khan, Neighbour­hood Council Chairman Engr Latiful­lah Khan, Zafrullah Khan Advocate, Imranuullah Marwat of Awami Nation­al Party and political and social activ­ists spoke on the occasion. Inayatullah said that malpractices and negligence on part of the concerned departments had caused smog and pollution in Pun­jab, especially in Lahore.

“Besides confronting people with health issues, the smog has also result­ed in closure of educational institutes and business,” he maintained.

He said that a lenient action against the industries contributing to smog and pollution was a question mark on the performance of concerned public sector organisations.