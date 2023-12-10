Crop, livestock insurance can protect small farmers: experts

HYDERABAD-Experts from national and international organizations have emphasized the need to protect small farmers from economic distress like floods, cyclones, drought and crops and livestock affecting diseases through insurance and small loans. A meeting at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, in Hyderabad on Saturday deliberated on this issue at length, chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri.

Michael J. McCord, Principal Managing Director of Micro Insurance Center Milliman, USA, Managing Director of SAFCO Syed Sajjad Ali Shah and heads of various departments attended.

The VC said the small farmers and cattle owners in Sindh did not receive advance information of the impending climate change fallouts like torrential rains, floods, cyclones and other disasters, leaving their crops and animals exposed to destruction. McCord gave a presentation titled ‘Climate Resilient Products and Services’ in the agriculture and livestock sectors. He said that they were working with Sindh’s academia, social and private sectors to insure small farmers and their livestock in Sindh. He added that the purpose of consultation with the experts of SAU was to collect the details of the losses suffered during the calamities.

SAFCO’s Shah said through the resources and experts of the SAU and with the support of SAFCO, the objectives of supporting and rehabilitating local farmers would be achieved.