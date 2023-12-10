Sunday, December 10, 2023
Dacoits snatch cell phone of driver of DG Customs  

Israr Ahmad
December 10, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Police have launched a manhunt for arrest of two armed dacoits involved in snatching mobile phone of driver of Director General (DG) Pakistan Customs while he was jogging in G-11/3, informed sources on Saturday. According to sources, Ghufran Mehmood lodged a complaint with Police Station Ramna stating he is serving as official driver with DG Pakistan Customs and was jogging with boss near Deen Apartments in G-11/3. He added that all of sudden two dacoits having guns into hands appeared from somewhere and made him hostage on gunpoint. Later, the dacoits snatched his phone and fled from the scene. He appealed the police to register case and arrest the accused. Police filed case and began investigation.

