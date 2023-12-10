Development of merged districts govt’s top priority: KP CM

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, has emphasized the fast-track development of the newly merged tribal districts as the primary focus of his government. He stated that despite financial challenges, the caretaker provincial government remains committed not only to bringing the newly merged areas up to par with other developed parts of the province but also to taking practical measures to achieve this goal.
“The government is dedicated to completing ongoing developmental projects and other public welfare activities within the stipulated timelines in the merged areas,” he said. He highlighted that the war against terrorism significantly exacerbated the decades-long deprivations in the tribal belt. Hence, these areas require special attention for their development and to address their grievances.
He announced the establishment of a complaint cell at the Chief Minister’s House to monitor public service delivery and receive complaints about provincial government departments and institutions. Immediate action will be taken to address public grievances, and negligent officials will be held accountable. Negligence and inefficiency in official duties, particularly in public service delivery, will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
These statements were made during the 20th Annual Scholarships and Awards Distribution Ceremony organized by the WANA Welfare Association at the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar, on Saturday. He commended the association for its commendable efforts in promoting education in WANA and other merged districts, emphasizing that serving humanity was a noble deed.
The Chief Minister reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to the welfare of the people in merged districts, highlighting plans to launch the “Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” program soon, focusing on these regions. Additionally, he mentioned the Human Resource Export Strategy, aiming to provide IT-based courses to the youth, particularly in merged areas, aligning their skills with modern market demands for better overseas job opportunities. Empowering the youth economically and enabling their active participation in national development is our ultimate goal, he emphasized.
Regarding the declining underground water table in WANA, the Chief Minister pledged to personally visit the area to assess the situation. He instructed the relevant authorities to conduct surveys promptly to address water issues in WANA without delay.
He urged tribal people and social organizations to actively participate in the anti-polio campaign in their respective areas. Emphasizing that polio eradication is a collective responsibility, he condemned attempts to use polio as a tool against the government. He called upon local religious scholars, Maliks, social welfare organizations, and intellectuals to make polio eradication a mission.
The Chief Minister announced a donation of Rs. 5 million for the WANA Welfare Association and expressed hope for the continuation and enhancement of their public welfare activities.
During the ceremony, he distributed prizes and testimonial certificates among students who successfully completed their studies in various educational institutions with financial support from the WANA Welfare Association. He congratulated the position holders and encouraged them to persist in their hard work for the country’s development.
Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary of Education Moatasim Billah Shah, and President of WANA Welfare Association Rahmatullah Wazir also addressed the gathering.