Development of merged districts govt’s top priority: KP CM

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, has emphasized the fast-track de­velopment of the newly merged tribal districts as the prima­ry focus of his government. He stated that despite financial challenges, the caretaker pro­vincial government remains committed not only to bring­ing the newly merged areas up to par with other developed parts of the province but also to taking practical measures to achieve this goal.

“The government is dedicat­ed to completing ongoing de­velopmental projects and other public welfare activities with­in the stipulated timelines in the merged areas,” he said. He highlighted that the war against terrorism significantly exacer­bated the decades-long depri­vations in the tribal belt. Hence, these areas require special at­tention for their development and to address their grievances.

He announced the establish­ment of a complaint cell at the Chief Minister’s House to mon­itor public service delivery and receive complaints about pro­vincial government depart­ments and institutions. Imme­diate action will be taken to address public grievances, and negligent officials will be held accountable. Negligence and in­efficiency in official duties, par­ticularly in public service deliv­ery, will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

These statements were made during the 20th Annual Schol­arships and Awards Distribu­tion Ceremony organized by the WANA Welfare Association at the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar, on Satur­day. He commended the asso­ciation for its commendable ef­forts in promoting education in WANA and other merged dis­tricts, emphasizing that serving humanity was a noble deed.

The Chief Minister reiterat­ed the provincial government’s commitment to the welfare of the people in merged districts, highlighting plans to launch the “Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” program soon, focusing on these regions. Additionally, he men­tioned the Human Resource Ex­port Strategy, aiming to provide IT-based courses to the youth, particularly in merged areas, aligning their skills with mod­ern market demands for better overseas job opportunities. Em­powering the youth economi­cally and enabling their active participation in national devel­opment is our ultimate goal, he emphasized.

Regarding the declining un­derground water table in WANA, the Chief Minister pledged to personally visit the area to as­sess the situation. He instruct­ed the relevant authorities to conduct surveys promptly to address water issues in WANA without delay.

He urged tribal people and social organizations to active­ly participate in the anti-polio campaign in their respective areas. Emphasizing that polio eradication is a collective re­sponsibility, he condemned at­tempts to use polio as a tool against the government. He called upon local religious scholars, Maliks, social welfare organizations, and intellectuals to make polio eradication a mis­sion.

The Chief Minister announced a donation of Rs. 5 million for the WANA Welfare Association and expressed hope for the con­tinuation and enhancement of their public welfare activities.

During the ceremony, he dis­tributed prizes and testimoni­al certificates among students who successfully completed their studies in various educa­tional institutions with financial support from the WANA Wel­fare Association. He congratu­lated the position holders and encouraged them to persist in their hard work for the coun­try’s development.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary of Education Moatasim Billah Shah, and President of WANA Welfare Association Rahmat­ullah Wazir also addressed the gathering.