Driving licence obtaining process should be completed at the earliest, says CM

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Police Khidmat Markaz at Liberty on Friday night and met citizens present inside and outside the markaz and inquired from them one by one about the driving licence acquiring process. There was a rush of people for obtaining their driving licences and the system was working slow. The citizens thrust a volley of complaints to the CM with regard to waiting for long hours in order to obtain a driving licence, said a handout issued here on Saturday. The CM telephoned Director General PITB (Punjab Information and Technology Board) on-the-spot and directed him to streamline the system along with sending a team to the Khidmat Markaz on an emergency basis. Mohsin Naqvi, in order to provide relief to citizens, announced that a citizen bearing a token for obtaining a driving licence will not be challaned in next three days. He assured the citizens to redress their complaints forthwith with regard to occurrence of delay. The citizens took personal interest in getting the driving licence issue resolved and thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi in this regard. The CM directed the staff members present at the Khidmat Markaz that no delay should occur in obtaining a driving licence, adding that the driving licence obtaining process should be completed at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to streamline the system along with making it fast track for the citizens taking their sign test.CM asserted that no undue delay would be tolerated in the licence obtaining process. etaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has launched a plan to make the provincial capital a dustfree city under which 79 roads would be made dust-free for reduction in environmental pollution in Lahore. He formally launched washing programme of the roads and boulevards of the city and monitored washing process at the Jail Road, here on Saturday. Mohsin Naqvi monitored the road washing process through the mechanical washers, sweepers and tractor sweepers and ordered not to wash roads at noon time and in the evening to ensure smooth traffic flow. He ordered to expedite enforcement actions against those involved in doing illegal dumping of debris at the edge of roads. Lahore Waster Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahibdin gave a briefing about 79 roads washing programme.