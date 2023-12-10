Election process should be done instead of slection process, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD - “What’s the point if Nawaz Shareef wants to come in power after 40 years of politics through nomi­nated institutions. Election process should be done instead of selection process and distances must be reduced because world is laughing at us right now,” said Former Federal Minister and defected members of PTI, Fawad Chaudhry while taking to reporters after he was produced in dis­trict judicial complex, Islamabad on Saturday.

Judicial Magistrate, Qazi Majid granted one day transit remand of Fawad Chaudhry to Anti-Corrup­tion Department Punjab and ordered to produce him in Rawalpindi district court. Fawad Chaudhry was produced in district judicial complex on Sat­urday and judge said that Anti- Corruption Depart­ment pleaded for one day transit remand of Fawad Chaudhry. Faisal Chaudhry who was representing Fawad Chaudhry said, Fawad has been produced in the court handcuffed. He’s member of the bar and Supreme Court advocate as well.

Country is not running under law and constitu­tion, it has been governing under charter of the decree. Accusation against Fawad is not taking or giving money in FIR, it says Fawad was federal min­ister at that time. This is a politically motivated case just to bulldoze our properties, Faisal Chaudhry argued. Faisal Chaudhry also said that Fawad is already under investigation in this case, they just want to handcuff whoever they don’t like.