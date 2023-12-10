Event held to spotlight persistent challenge of gender-based violence

PESHAWAR - UN Women organized an event on Sat­urday as part of the 16 Days of Activ­ism Against Gender-Based Violence. The aim was to spotlight the persistent challenge of gender-based violence and foster collective action for its pre­vention and elimination.

The #KoiJawaazNahi campaign ar­rived in Peshawar, bringing its impact­ful message to the heart of the city to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The event, held at the Peshawar Museum, emphasized Peshawar’s commitment to champi­oning the cause and raising awareness against gender-based violence. Sup­ported by the Government of Japan, this initiative aims to highlight the per­sistent challenge of gender-based vio­lence and foster collective action for its prevention and elimination.

Muhammad Farooq, Additional Sec­retary of the Social Welfare Depart­ment, expressed, “We are pleased to welcome you to this impactful gath­ering during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. Today, we stand united, declaring loudly and unequivocally that there is #NoExcuse for any form of violence. As we embark on this journey to raise awareness and foster change, let our actions become the catalyst for a world where equality and justice prevail.”

The 16 Days of Activism against Gen­der-Based Violence is an internation­al civil society-led annual campaign that begins on 25 November, the Internation­al Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on 10 Decem­ber, Human Rights Day. It signifies that vi­olence against women is the most perva­sive breach of human rights worldwide.

Nabila Malik, Head of Communi­cations at UN Women Pakistan, ad­dressed the audience, stating, “Let us embody the spirit of #KoiJawaazNahi - no room for silence, no space for excus­es - and let us remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a world where every woman and girl can live without the fear of violence. By working togeth­er, we can bring about positive change and build a more inclusive and equita­ble society. I encourage everyone to ac­tively participate, listen, and learn dur­ing these 16 Days of activism.”

Asif Raza, from the Directorate of Ar­chaeology & Museums, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, spoke on the occasion, say­ing, “It is both a privilege and a call to action to stand before you during this significant event marking the UN Wom­en’s 16 Days of Activism. Today, we ral­ly under the powerful hashtag #Koi­JawaazNahi and raise our voice against the insidious persistence of gen­der-based violence.”

It was informed that the #Koi­JawaazNahi campaign was launched at Mohenjo-Daro, followed by Quetta and now in Peshawar before culminating in Islamabad. The primary concept be­hind this initiative involves illuminat­ing historical structures in these cities with orange lights, along with street theatre performances and an exhibi­tion highlighting the contributions of home-based workers.