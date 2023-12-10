Event held to spotlight persistent challenge of gender-based violence

PESHAWAR - UN Women organized an event on Saturday as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The aim was to spotlight the persistent challenge of gender-based violence and foster collective action for its prevention and elimination.
The #KoiJawaazNahi campaign arrived in Peshawar, bringing its impactful message to the heart of the city to mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. The event, held at the Peshawar Museum, emphasized Peshawar’s commitment to championing the cause and raising awareness against gender-based violence. Supported by the Government of Japan, this initiative aims to highlight the persistent challenge of gender-based violence and foster collective action for its prevention and elimination.
Muhammad Farooq, Additional Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, expressed, “We are pleased to welcome you to this impactful gathering during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. Today, we stand united, declaring loudly and unequivocally that there is #NoExcuse for any form of violence. As we embark on this journey to raise awareness and foster change, let our actions become the catalyst for a world where equality and justice prevail.”
The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an international civil society-led annual campaign that begins on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on 10 December, Human Rights Day. It signifies that violence against women is the most pervasive breach of human rights worldwide.
Nabila Malik, Head of Communications at UN Women Pakistan, addressed the audience, stating, “Let us embody the spirit of #KoiJawaazNahi - no room for silence, no space for excuses - and let us remain steadfast in our commitment to creating a world where every woman and girl can live without the fear of violence. By working together, we can bring about positive change and build a more inclusive and equitable society. I encourage everyone to actively participate, listen, and learn during these 16 Days of activism.”
Asif Raza, from the Directorate of Archaeology & Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, spoke on the occasion, saying, “It is both a privilege and a call to action to stand before you during this significant event marking the UN Women’s 16 Days of Activism. Today, we rally under the powerful hashtag #KoiJawaazNahi and raise our voice against the insidious persistence of gender-based violence.”
It was informed that the #KoiJawaazNahi campaign was launched at Mohenjo-Daro, followed by Quetta and now in Peshawar before culminating in Islamabad. The primary concept behind this initiative involves illuminating historical structures in these cities with orange lights, along with street theatre performances and an exhibition highlighting the contributions of home-based workers.