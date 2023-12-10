Fire engulfs shops in Gulshan Mimar

KARACHI-A sudden fire broke out in shops located in Gulshan Mimar, Karachi on Saturday.

According to fire brigade officials, the blaze originated in shops located underneath the Sanobar Heights apartments.

Three fire tenders were deployed to battle the flames, which partially damaged six shops. The affected businesses included a cable network, an AC repair shop, and scrap shops. Panic struck the area as residents witnessed the fire. As a precautionary measure, residents of nearby apartment buildings were evacuated. Firefighters believe the blaze began in one shop and quickly spread to the neighboring establishments. Despite initial panic, the fire brigade successfully contained the flames with the help of three fire tenders. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.