Sunday, December 10, 2023
Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser re-arrested after getting bail under MPO

Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser re-arrested after getting bail under MPO
Riaz Khan
December 10, 2023
MARDAN  -  For­mer Speaker of the Nation­al Assembly Asad Qaiser was re-arrested after securing bail from the district and sessions court in Mardan on Saturday, a private news channel report­ed. On Saturday, the district and sessions court in Mardan granted him bail in the May 9 case against surety bonds of Rs 90,000. However, following his release, Swabi police re-ar­rested him under MPO. Qaiser, who is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College, was arrested from Bani Gala, Islamabad, on November 3.

Riaz Khan

