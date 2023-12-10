Four-day Pakistan-PM’s XI match drawn after no play on final day

CANBERRA - The final day’s play of the four-day game between Pakistan and Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval was called off due to bad weather. The match finished as a draw, after no ball was bowled on the last day.
Prime Minister’s XI ended the previous day trailing just runs 24 as Matt Renshaw’s unbeaten century (136 not out, 337b, 8x4s, 1x6) took the team to 367-4 in 141 overs. Earlier in the game, Pakistan had declared their innings at 391-9, with Pakistan captain Shan Masood leading the batting display. For his undefeated double century (201 not out, 298b, 14x4s, 1x6), Shan was also adjudged player of the match.
Right-arm pacer Jordan Buckingham registered a five-wicket haul in the innings as well. Pakistan play the first Test against Australia starting 14 December in Perth. The first ball is expected to be bowled at 0720 PKT. The second Test match will be played in Melbourne, from 26 to 30 December, while Sydney will host the last game of the tour from 3 to 7 January 2024.