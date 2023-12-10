Four-day Pakistan-PM’s XI match drawn after no play on final day

CANBERRA - The final day’s play of the four-day game between Paki­stan and Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval was called off due to bad weather. The match finished as a draw, after no ball was bowled on the last day.

Prime Minister’s XI ended the previous day trailing just runs 24 as Matt Renshaw’s un­beaten century (136 not out, 337b, 8x4s, 1x6) took the team to 367-4 in 141 overs. Earlier in the game, Pakistan had de­clared their innings at 391-9, with Pakistan captain Shan Masood leading the batting dis­play. For his undefeated double century (201 not out, 298b, 14x4s, 1x6), Shan was also ad­judged player of the match.

Right-arm pacer Jordan Buck­ingham registered a five-wicket haul in the innings as well. Paki­stan play the first Test against Australia starting 14 December in Perth. The first ball is expect­ed to be bowled at 0720 PKT. The second Test match will be played in Melbourne, from 26 to 30 December, while Sydney will host the last game of the tour from 3 to 7 January 2024.