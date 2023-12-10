Sunday, December 10, 2023
Gold rate declines by Rs3,000 per tola

APP
December 10, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs3,000 and was sold at Rs215,600 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs218,600 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,572 to Rs184,842 from Rs187,414 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs169,439 from Rs171,786, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $26 to $2,024 from $.2,050, the Association reported.

APP

Business

