Govt should adopt tobacco harm reduction strategies as part of tobacco control regulatory framework

LAHORE-Pakistan should consider adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies as part of tobacco control in public health regulatory frameworks. By adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies more than 1.2 million precious lives can be saved in Pakistan. According to a recently published international research report “Integrating harm reduction into tobacco control”, authored by various doctors and researchers from different countries including Dr. S. Abbas Raza, Consultant Endocrinologist at Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Research, integration of harm reduction measures as the main pillar of the comprehensive tobacco control framework, particularly in Pakistan is the need of the time.

According to research report, tobacco harm reduction products are used by 112 million people globally, mostly living in high income countries. In these countries like Sweden, UK, Japan, Lithuania, USA tobacco harm reduction products use has a positive impact on the declining use of combustibles. The study’s key findings indicate that significant lives can be saved in these countries through the widespread adoption of tobacco harm reduction initiatives and related measures. According to health experts, Pakistan should also adopt the footstep of various European countries by including scientific proven tobacco harm reduction initiatives in its tobacco control strategy. Adults should be given the opportunity to make informed better and less harmful choices rather than imposing unjustified bans that leave them with limited options. According to health experts, to address the smoking epidemic in the UK its government utilized the latest modern scientific innovations in tobacco harm reduction field. Rather than demonizing THR products, UK promotes it as a proactive and innovative way to keep people away from smoking and give chance to thousands of smokers to switch to less harmful alternatives.