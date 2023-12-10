ISU-DoE&SE holds event in Chitral to mark World Disability Day

CHITRAL - The Implementation Sup­port Unit of the Direc­torate of Elementary and Secondary Educa­tion (ISU-DoE&SE) here on Saturday celebrat­ed World Disability Day in the district, honor­ing the accomplishments and resilience of special­ly-abled children.

The event was graced by Deputy Commission­er (DC) Lower Chitral, Director Programs (ISU), Program Manager (ISU) and officials from the So­cial Welfare Department as the participants.

ISU-DoE&SE s commit­ment to inclusivity and recognizing the achieve­ments of specially-abled children took center stage as it hosted special children alongside those who have achieved re­markable milestones in their lives, together with their parents.

Highlighting the sig­nificance of the day, the attendees were engaged in various games and activities tailored for children with disabil­ities, wherein parents enthusiastically partic­ipated, creating an at­mosphere of joy, unity, and support.