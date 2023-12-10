ISU-DoE&SE holds event in Chitral to mark World Disability Day

CHITRAL - The Implementation Support Unit of the Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education (ISU-DoE&SE) here on Saturday celebrated World Disability Day in the district, honoring the accomplishments and resilience of specially-abled children.
The event was graced by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral, Director Programs (ISU), Program Manager (ISU) and officials from the Social Welfare Department as the participants.
ISU-DoE&SE s commitment to inclusivity and recognizing the achievements of specially-abled children took center stage as it hosted special children alongside those who have achieved remarkable milestones in their lives, together with their parents.
Highlighting the significance of the day, the attendees were engaged in various games and activities tailored for children with disabilities, wherein parents enthusiastically participated, creating an atmosphere of joy, unity, and support.