Jahangir Tareen inaugurates two computers labs

FAISALABAD  -  Chief of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Tareen on Saturday inaugurated two computer labs at Jaranwala and Khurarianwala. 

Tareen Education Foundation had spent Rs10 million on establishment of these computer labs for providing the best educational facilities to students of the areas. Speaking during inaugura­tion ceremony, Jahangir Tareen said a promise was made with residents of this area that they would be provided quality education of computer science and in this connection, the computer labs were established and inaugurated. He said that education was the only step which could change destiny of the nation.

Our Staff Reporter

