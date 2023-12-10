Judgement will be announced in Sarah Enam murder case on 14th

ISLAMABAD - District court Judge, Nasir Javaid Rana will announce the verdict in Sarah Enam murder case on Decem­ber 14th here in Islamabad.

Sarah Enam, 37, Canadian citizen was brutally murdered on Septem­ber 23rd, 2022 with the dumbbells allegedly by her husband Shahnawaz Ameer son of journalist Ayaz Ameer in farm house in Islamabad.

Judge Rana heard the final argu­ments in the case here at District Ju­dicial Complex, Islamabad on Sat­urday. Ayaz Ameer was initially nominated in the case along with Shanawaz Ameer and his wife Sa­meena Shah but later on was dis­charged from the case because he was not in the city at the time of mur­der. Inam ur Rehman father of Sarah Enam told the court that, “Sarah was my favorite child. She was youngest among my three kids. Even though I was not in favor of this marriage but I accepted it. She informed me that she was traveling to Pakistan for the weekend and I told her you made a wrong decision.” Sameena Shah mother of Shanawaz Ameer who was indicted with Shanawaz Ameer on December 5th last year told the court that, “Sarah was a very sweet child and I loved her a lot.” Samee­na Shah further told the court that, “Shanawaz called me in the morn­ing and told me come in his room. I found Sarah lying dead in the bath­tub. Shanawaz was not in the senses at that time. I called Ayaz Ameer and told him about the incident.

He asked me if she was dead or alive, I told him she’s dead. Ayaz Ameer told me to tie up Shanawaz and lock him up in the bedroom.”

Shanawaz Ameer also appeared at the rostrum and said Sarah’s fam­ily didn’t want us to get married. She told me her family didn’t like her that’s why she hasn’t been mar­ried until 37 years of age. Her fami­ly wanted us to do the Niakah again in presence of a mufti so the family’s honor can be saved.

Ayaz Ameer also appeared on the rostrum and said we could’ve made Shanawaz disappear or wash up the crime scene as it happens in bru­tal murders but we did not do it. Shanawaz told me that what has happened with you in Lahore has happened with me in Islamabad on which I told him what rubbish.

Advocate Rao Hassan attorney of Inam ur Rehman in his final argu­ments told the court that after the postmortem report it’s been evi­dent that there were 7 head injuries on back of Sarah’s head and 2 inju­rue on her forehead. There are also scratched on her back and back of her palms. There was no evidence found of heart attack.

Law enforcement agencies also re­covered Sarah’s blue bag from un­derneath the bed, her blood stained shirt from under the sofa and cell­phone from lawn of the farm house. The DNA samples taken from the dumbbell also matched Sarah’s and Shanawaz’s DNA.

He further added that defense coun­cil has already admitted that the cou­ple slept together, Shanawaz woke up and went to take breakfast from F-8, Islamabad, came back couldn’t find her in the bedroom and later on found Sarah lying dead in the bathtub. The forensic test of Shanawaz Ameer also showed that he sent image of body of Sarah Enam to his father Ayaz Ameer and asked him, “should I handover myself in, baba.”

Sameena Shah’s attorney, Nisar Asghar, told the court that prosecu­tion don’t have Sarah Enam’s radiol­ogist report. Prosecution could’ve made Sameena Shah witness in the case but they nominated her ac­cused in the case.