Lack of teachers in Talveeg Balnigwar

Talveeg, a small village in the southwestern part of district Kech, is grappling with a shortage of teachers in its schools. With three primary schools, one of which is designated as a middle school, the situation is dire. The girls’ school, for instance, has only one teacher, who has been teaching since 1994 but lacks effective teaching methods. The question arises: how can a single teacher manage a primary school alone? If this is feasible, why aren’t other institutions following suit?
Another issue surfaces in this school—the students only learn Urdu words until they graduate, lacking comprehension and speaking skills. This raises concerns about their performance in competitive exams. While the possibility of the school advancing to a higher level exists, there’s no announcement of additional teachers. This prompts doubts about whether the current teacher will handle higher classes, leaving uncertainty about the students’ future careers.
In conclusion, students are the future of any nation and deserve a robust education system. The government is urged to address this issue promptly.
SAHIBA KAREEM,
Dasht.