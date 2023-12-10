‘Love Story’ star Ryan O’Neal dead at 82

LOS ANGELES - Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O’Neal, star of several landmark films including “Love Story” and “Paper Moon,” has died, according to his son, Patrick, who posted the news to social media. He was reportedly 82. “My dad passed away peacefully, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Friday. He added: “My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life.” Ryan O’Neal’s breakout role came in 1964 on the nighttime soap opera “Peyton Place.” After starring in several TV shows throughout the 1960s, O’Neal made an indelible mark on the movies in the 1970 adaptation of the Erich Segal novel “Love Story,” in which he starred opposite Ali Mac- Graw. The tearjerker film told the story of a wealthy Ivy Leaguer (Ryan O’Neal) who marries an outspoken and irreverent girl (Mac- Graw), only to watch her die of a terminal illness. Among other things, it popularized the line, “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” The film was a huge hit, providing a major boost to Paramount Pictures (which was being run by MacGraw’s then-husband, Robert Evans), and while it established Ryan O’Neal as a classic leading man – and earned him an Oscar nomination in the process – he also found success in comedy, playing opposite Barbra Streisand in “What’s Up, Doc?” and “The Main Event.”