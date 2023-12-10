Mardan police arrest 9 drug dealers, narcotics recovered

PESHAWAR - In the ongoing crackdown against drugs, the Mardan police have appre­hended 9 drug dealers and seized a substantial quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to the details, acting on the directives of DPO Mardan Najibur Rah­man Bagwi, the Kharki police station arrested Mahin, a drug dealer from Alo, and confiscated 818 grams of hashish along with 19 grams of ice. Similarly, the Takhti Bhai police arrested Akhtar Munir, son of Hakeem Khan and a res­ident of Kandah Ghar, recovering 1521 grams of hashish, and subsequently fil­ing a case in compliance with the rele­vant laws.

During the operation, the Saro Shah police apprehended Khawaja Hussain, son of Gul Akbar from Sharifabad, seiz­ing 1002 grams of hashish, and filed a case against him at the Saro Shah po­lice station. Additionally, the Sadar Po­lice Station arrested two drug dealers, Manzoor (son of Raz Mohammad from Mian Gul Kali) and Ismail alias Chota (son of Ehsanullah from Nisata Road Gharibabad), confiscating a total of 925 grams of ice from their possession. A case was registered against these deal­ers at the Saddar police station.

In a separate operation conducted by the City Police Station, Zahir Shah (son of Munkin Shah from Par hoti), Feroz (son of Alamzeb from Par hoti), and Su­laiman (son of Mir Ghawas from Bagh­dada) were apprehended with over 3 kg of hashish, 569 grams of ice, and 302 grams of heroin. A case was lodged against them in accordance with the prevailing laws.

Sadar Police Station took action against Imran (son of Bashir Ahmed from Pakistan Chowk), seizing 1050 grams of hashish from his possession and registering a case against him.

Furthermore, Toru Police arrested Muhammad Israr, a resident of Faqira­bad Sawarian and son of Bahramand, on charges of drug trafficking. The po­lice confiscated 752 grams of hashish and 152 grams of ice from his posses­sion, subsequently filing a case against him at the Toru police station in ac­cordance with the prevailing laws.”