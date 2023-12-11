Monday, December 11, 2023
Media awareness workshop on immunisation in Sargodha

December 10, 2023
SARGODHA   - The Ex­panded Programme on Im­munization (EPI) Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, in col­laboration with UNICEF, or­ganised a media awareness workshop on immunization in district Sargodha here on Saturday. A large number of media personnel attended the workshop. Director DHDC Sargodha Dr. Aye­sha, Director Information Sargodha Division Naeem Malik, Additional Director EPI Punjab Dr. Samra Khur­ram, Health Officer UNICEF Dr. Mudassar Saeed, SBC Consultant UNICEF Aqeel Sarfraz and ADHE Ali Raza Mukhtar also attended the workshop. While address­ing the participants, speak­ers said that the EPI Pro­gramme Punjab was playing a significant role in immuni­zation of children across the province. Under the EPI Pro­gramme, children get vacci­nated against 12 diseases up to the age of 2 years.

