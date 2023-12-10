Sunday, December 10, 2023
Multinational joint special forces exercise ends at Pabbi

Our Staff Reporter
December 10, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Closing ceremony of Multinational Joint Spe­cial Forces Exercise Fa­jar Al Sharq-V was held at National Counter-Ter­rorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi, said the ISPR on Saturday. Troops from special forces of Paki­stan, Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait participated in the exercise. 

According to the ISPR, the two-week long exer­cise commenced on 27 November 2023 at Pab­bi with participation of special forces contin­gents from the brotherly countries in Counter-Ter­rorism domain.

Besides the exercising troops, officers from the brotherly countries of Bahrain, Iraq and Kuwait also witnessed the clos­ing ceremony. 

Special forces of par­ticipating countries, dis­played their profession­al excellence on the final day. The exercise was aimed at further har­nessing the historic mili­tary-to-military relations among brotherly coun­tries and helped nur­ture joint employment concepts against coun­ter-terrorism, besides identifying areas of mu­tual interest for future military collaborations.

Our Staff Reporter

